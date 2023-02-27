Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit India on March 2-3 accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high powered business delegation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues,” a press statement released on Monday said.

Both sides will focus on strengthening security and defence cooperation, working towards closer economic ties, mapping the future of the ongoing collaboration in science & technology and enhancing opportunity for mobility of talent. The two leaders will also take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit.

To push economic ties further, a business round table will be organised on March 2 co-chaired by Tajani and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Raisina Dialogue

Meloni will also be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral conference on the challenging issues facing the global community.

“This would also be the first bilateral VVIP visit from Italy to India after five years; the last Prime Ministerial visit from Italy to India took place in October 2018,” the release said.

The Italian PM will call on President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon of March 2.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. “The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science & technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums,” the release added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit