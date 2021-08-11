Kerala enforces Covid norms at liquor outlets after court censure

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
New guidelines in Kerala from today (Wednesday) require liquor buyers, including those at public sector Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), to have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine or produce anegative RT-PCR certificate.
Bevco has advised all its outlets to prominently display this information through a notice. Police will be present to enforce the new guidelines.
Kerala tightens curbs to avoid crowding ahead of Onam
A spokesman of Bevco said that a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or any proof that the buyer recovered from Covid-19 at least a month ago will be valid.
The guidelines come after the High Court of Kerala on Tuesday questioned why crowding at liquor outlets went unchecked even as the pandemic rages in the state. It ordered that guidelines applicable to shops selling essential goods should be applicable here too.
Kerala announces new Covid protocols, allows shops to function six days a week
The court slammed the State government for not enforcing its new Covid norms for public gatherings, announced on August 4, at liquour outlets.
“It is baffling, surprising and incongruous that the government order of August 4 is not applicable for buying of alcohol. When the government order dated August 4 is applicable to everything else, why not for buying alcohol? Why is it not complied with in bars and Bevco outlets? I want an answer to this,” agencies quoted Justice Ramachandran as saying.
The court opined that an additional reason for enforcing the norms was that it “would give an impetus to vaccination”. If vaccination is a requirement for buying alcohol, “more and more people would opt for it”, the court observed.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...