Kerala announces new Covid protocols, allows shops to function six days a week

Kerala has announced a major revamp of Covid-19 protocols and new guidelines for opening of all merchandise establishments to ensure normal life in the State.

Announcing the new guidelines in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Health Minister Veena George said that shops and other trade establishments will be allowed to function on all days except Sundays between 7 am and 9 pm. The weekend lockdown will be applicable on Saturdays only.

It was also decided to withdraw the A,B,C and D categorisation of local body jurisdictions and restrictions will be imposed on places based on the actual number of Covid cases. Triple lockdowns will be announced in areas where the number patients per a population of 1,000 is 10 or above continuously for a week.

For marriages and funerals, a maximum of 40 people will be allowed. Strict measures will be introduced to avoid political, social and cultural gatherings. The Minister said that the government intends to control crowding in public places and places of worship will be allowed a maximum 40 people based on total area.

There will not be any lockdown on August 15 and 22 due to Independence Day and Onam. Hotels should strictly follow home delivery and all civic bodies and police should be extra vigilant on controlling the crowd in public places while ensuring that Covid protocols are complied with. In trade establishments, customers will be allowed in on a ratio of one is to 25 sq ft .

The Minister also informed that all measures have been taken to avoid rush at vaccination centres. All those who are above the age of 60 years will be vaccinated without much delay. The government has so far administered 1,47,90,596 first dose vaccines and 62,01,105 second doses. This means 42.14 per cent of the population has received the first dose and 17.66 per cent, second dose. These figures are higher than respective national average, she said.

“We will be able to administer vaccines for one crore people more provided enough supplies are available. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Centre to make available 60 lakh doses this month. We are in the grip of the second Covid wave. We are gearing up to pace the third wave by ensuring maximum possible number of vaccinations,” she said.