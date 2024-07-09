Khadi & Village industries products sales achieved a new milestone in 2023-24 with turnover crossing the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has said.

Not only in sales, new records have also been broken in the areas of production and job creation in this segment in 2023-24, Kumar said here on Tuesday.

“For the first time in independent India, the Khadi & Village products turnover has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore mark to touch ₹1.55 lakh crore. Encouraged by this performance we have now set a sales turnover target of ₹1.75 lakh crore for 2024-25”, Kumar said.

Elaborating the various achievements of KVIC in 2023-24, Kumar highlighted that the latest turnover performance of Khadi & Village products —produced by rural artisans — was near 400 per cent increase to the sales of ₹31,154 crore in 2013-14, which marked the beginning of Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister.

Over the last ten years, production of Khadi and Village Industries products has zoomed 315 percent at ₹ 1,08, 298 crore in 2023-24 as compared to ₹26,109 crore in 2013-14, Kumar said. Production in 2022-23 was ₹95,957 crore.

On employment generation in 2023-24, Kumar said that a record 10.17 lakh new jobs were created in rural areas. This was a sharp 81 percent increase over 5.62 lakh new jobs created in financial year 2013-14.

On an aggregate basis, the total employment in Khadi and village industries stood at 1.87 crore in 2023-24, higher than 1.3 crore till financial year 2013-14, he said.

“These performance figures on sales, production and employment generation are proof that the trust of the people of the country have increased in ‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘swadeshi products’”, Kumar said.

Kumar also said that various initiatives of KVIC are underway to expand the awareness and reach of Khadi and village products besides big adoption of digital distribution strategies.

KVIC is also taking efforts to make available Khadi and village products under the ONDC platform. This will be beside its own digital platform. “We are going to revamp our digital strategy in a big way and work towards pushing digital sales in tune with modern day requirements”, Kumar said.

KHADI FABRIC SALES

Kumar also highlighted that Khadi fabrics sales surged in 2023-24 at ₹6,496 crore, a 500 per cent increase over sales level of ₹1,081 crore in the financial year 2013-14. In 2022-23, Khadi fabrics worth ₹5,943 crore were sold in financial year 2022-23.

“The promotion of Khadi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from big platforms has had a widespread impact on the sales of Khadi fabrics. The way the Prime Minister promoted Khadi from Bharat Mandapam to Rajghat during the G20 Summit held in the country last year has attracted the world community towards Khadi”, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Kumar also highlighted there has been record increase in business of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, New Delhi in the last ten years. While the business here was ₹51.13 crore in 2013-14, it increased by 87.23 percent to ₹95.74 crore in the financial year 2023-24. In 2022-23, business of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, New Delhi was ₹83.13 crore.