Paytm management on Wednesday settled an employee layoff row after the Labour Ministry intervened in the matter on the basis of a complaint by an ousted employee.

The employee had knocked the doors of the Labour Ministry on alleged forced termination by One97 Communications Ltd, which owns brand Paytm, and the company demanding return of joining bonus.

The Regional Labour Commissioner of Bengaluru, who had sent a notice to Paytm on July 9, heard the Paytm management and the aggrieved employee on Wednesday, official sources said.

Hearing on Wednesday

“The representative of the management of Paytm appeared before the Commissioner today and agreed not to recover the joining bonus and to pay the notice period payment to the employee,” they said.

The employee accepted the exit offer made by Paytm in the presence of the Regional Labour Commissioner (central), Bengaluru. The grievance was thereby resolved to the satisfaction of both parties, official sources said.

The latest case is among the several complaints filed by scores of aggrieved employees of Paytm, post the restructuring embarked by the fintech major in the recent months.

A number of ousted employees had recently accused the firm of forcing them to take voluntary exits without notice, reasons or compensation.