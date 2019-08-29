Logistics

600 aircrafts flying with domestic airlines in India: Civil Aviation Secretary

New Delhi | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Civil Aviation Secretary, P S Kharola, said that India has 600 aircraft that are flying with different domestic airlines.

He said that this is approximately 6 per cent more than the number of aircraft operating in 2018.

Addressing a media workshop, Kharola said that with Jet Airways temporarily stopping operations in April this year which saw almost 110 aircraft got grounded from about 500 aircraft which India had.

"Now we have 600 aircraft as against 570 aircraft at this time last year," he said.

He also stated that the grounded aircraft of JetAirways are now flying with other domestic airlines.

