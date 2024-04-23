Concerned over the maritime security in the Iran and Israel region, the Director General of Shipping has issued an urgent advisory for Indian recruiting agencies or companies and Indian seafarers.

The DGS, referring to the current situation in the area, has urged all Indian registered Recruitment and Placement of Seafarers (RPS) Agencies and shipping companies to exercise utmost caution and refrain from facilitating the engagement or deployment of Indian national seafarers to Iran or Israel until further notice from the External Affairs Ministry.

The advisory has been issued considering the security risks and potential hazards associated with operating in the vicinity of Iran and Israel, as highlighted in the DGS circular. It is imperative that the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers remain the top priority, the circular signed by Capt Manish Kumar, Nautical Surveyor said.

DGS strongly advised the RPSL companies and the shipping companies to direct Indian seafarers currently employed or engaged on board vessels sailing in the vicinity of Iran or Israel to promptly contact the nearest Indian Embassy and complete the formal registration process without delay. This is crucial to ensure that adequate support and assistance can be provided to them in case of any emergency or unforeseen circumstances.

Considering the volatility of the situation in the region, DGS emphasised the importance of exercising extreme caution and limiting movement to essential tasks only situation.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our seafarers and we appreciate your cooperation and compliance with this advisory” , said the DGS.

