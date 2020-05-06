70 special trains ferried around 80,000 passengers in the last five days

Mumbai, May 6

The Indian Railways have deployed over 70 trains to ferry around 80,000 migrant workers, tourists, and students home in the past five days after the restrictions were eased post-May 3, Times of India reported.

Railway officials revealed that around 55 trains completed a single one-way trip on Monday and the about 30 trains were scheduled to complete the one-way journey on Tuesday. Passengers were picked up primarily from stations including Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Kota, Jalandhar, and Ernakulam. Each train carried about 1,000 passengers.

The officials added that special trains would continue to run until further orders from state governments and the Centre.

This comes at a time when Railways was questioned for asking migrant workers to pay for their tickets. The amount of tickets stands up to Rs 800-900.

According to sources cited in the Indian Express report, Railways said that there was no move to revise the guidelines or Standard Operating Procedure issued on Saturday vis-à-vis fares and that the Railways would continue to charge states, at whose request these trains were being run, for tickets.