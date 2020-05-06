70 special trains ferried around 80,000 passengers in the last five days

Are we ready for the ‘New Normal’ workforce?
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
Mumbai, May 6
The Indian Railways have deployed over 70 trains to ferry around 80,000 migrant workers, tourists, and students home in the past five days after the restrictions were eased post-May 3, Times of India reported.
Railway officials revealed that around 55 trains completed a single one-way trip on Monday and the about 30 trains were scheduled to complete the one-way journey on Tuesday. Passengers were picked up primarily from stations including Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Kota, Jalandhar, and Ernakulam. Each train carried about 1,000 passengers.
The officials added that special trains would continue to run until further orders from state governments and the Centre.
This comes at a time when Railways was questioned for asking migrant workers to pay for their tickets. The amount of tickets stands up to Rs 800-900.
According to sources cited in the Indian Express report, Railways said that there was no move to revise the guidelines or Standard Operating Procedure issued on Saturday vis-à-vis fares and that the Railways would continue to charge states, at whose request these trains were being run, for tickets.
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
How ACs should ideally be run during the pandemic
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Voltas at current levels. The stock has been in ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...