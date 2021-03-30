A P Moller-Maersk elevates its chief technology officer Navneet Kapoor to the board

A.P. Moller-Maersk, which runs Maersk Line, has elevated Navneet Kapoor, Chief Technology and Information Officer, to its Executive Board from April 1 in a sign of the increasing role of technology in the transformation of the Danish shipping giant.

As CTIO, Navneet Kapoor leads efforts to build competitive advantage from technology, a central element of the company’s strategy. A P Moller-Maersk is pursuing a multi-dimensional digital transformation that aims to build a new technology platform offering new digital products to customers, supported by standardised and automated processes across the company.

“Technology today is mission critical for A P Moller-Maersk and for our transformation. To succeed, we are investing in modern technology platforms with end-to-end standardised core processes. Navneet Kapoor has done an excellent job in accelerating this agenda since he took over as CTIO last year, and brings unique and critical perspectives to our business transformation,” said Søren Skou, CEO of A P Moller - Maersk.

“We have turned an important corner in the ambitious transformation process that was initiated in 2016 with the aim of creating an integrated logistics company with growth and more stable profitability. A key pillar in our transformation is the use of technology to improve interaction with our customers and build competitive advantage. The role of the CTIO is key to executing this next part of our strategy and having Navneet Kapoor joining the Executive Board is a recognition of the importance and impact of technology and of his personal capabilities,” said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the board of A P Moller-Maersk

Kapoor (50) has been with A P Moller-Maersk since 2017 and has held various responsibilities, including Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Global Shared Service Centres.

Navneet has a PhD in Chemical Engineering and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, USA, an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, USA, and a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, India.