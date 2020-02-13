A SpiceJet take-off for song from Suriya film, Soorarai Pottru

In an industry-first, and as part of a brand marketing initiative, SpiceJet today hosted the music launch of a song from a Tamil film featuring actor Suriya aboard its aircraft at Chennai airport.

The movie, Soorarai Pottru (Hail the Brave), starring Suriya in the lead, is a biopic based on the life story of GR Gopinath, founder of low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

SpiceJet announced its association as an airline partner for the film at an event aboard its aircraft that sported the movie poster. SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, and Suriya released the song, Veyyon Silli, in the presence of other co-stars.

The airline recently promoted the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar by sporting ‘Darbar Rajini’ livery on its flight.

Last year, the airline tied up with Flipkart for a massive ‘marketing in the air’ campaign where more than 10 aircraft were wrapped in Flipkart Big Billion Day (BBD) decals and around 70 planes had BBD tags and stickers on the passenger seats, to promote the sale. Leading brands like Paytm, Nestle, Panasonic, Amazon and Netflix have partnered with SpiceJet, said a company release.

A ‘flying billboard’

Talking to newspersons about the movie, actor Suriya said, “I was really inspired by Gopinath’s book, Simply Fly. He changed aviation in 2002, and we thought it was an important story to be said. For me, this is the first biopic.”

“The film’s theme resonates with SpiceJet’s vision of making every Indian fly. We are delighted to be playing a small part in what Suriya and his team are doing. Air Deccan is an incredible story that needs to be told. He made so many people fly in this country. We try to carry forward his legacy. I am delighted that a movie is made on this subject,” said Singh.

Brand marketing is going through a major transition across the globe and SpiceJet has been instrumental in partnering with brands to tell their story in a unique way. Each SpiceJet aircraft is a ‘flying billboard’ that gives unmatched and unique visibility to a brand. “We will try to promote the movie as much as we can,” he added.

More action in the South

“One of the gaps that SpiceJet has despite the fact that the airline has a large number of flights in the South is that we don’t do enough activity in this part of the world. We need to be more involved in the South. The association with a Suriya movie is a good beginning,” he said.

Following the music launch, SpiceJet flew 100 first-time flyers, comprising children from various government schools and their teachers, around the skies of Chennai.

Electric tarmac coaches

The event also saw another milestone achieved by SpiceJet, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Indian aviation, with the introduction of two electric tarmac coaches at Chennai airport. By May 31, 2020, SpiceJet will be operating 15 electric coaches at Chennai airport, followed by 10 coaches being introduced at Ahmedabad airport between May and August 2020, said the company release.