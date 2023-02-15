Tata Sons-owned Air India’s 470 aircraft order with Airbus and Boeing is “a testimony to the growing importance of civil aviation,” said Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister.

Tuesday marked a historic day for the landscape of the Indian aviation sector. Two simultaneous announcements by OEMs Boeing and Airbus for a massive fleet order by the Maharajah left the aviation industry watchers overjoyed.

The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9 widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbodies. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All 400 narrowbody aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International.

Scindia took to Twitter stating that “The historic agreement between @airindiain and @Airbus to purchase 250 aircraft is a testimony to the growing importance of civil aviation.”

Scindia further added that @BoeingAirplanes has also entered into an agreement for 220 planes taking the total number to 470 aircraft.

Addressing an online event at which the purchase of Airbus aircraft was announced, PM Modi said the “landmark deal” reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector.

“Our civil aviation sector is an integral part of India’s development. Strengthening the civil aviation sector is an important aspect of our national infrastructure policy,” he said.

The union minister lauded that “The positive policy decisions taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji are taking the sector to heights that were never imagined before.”

“With this rapid growth, the total fleet size of our airlines will increase from the present 700 to 2,000 in the next 4-5 years. This agreement is an important step towards this resolution,” said Scindia.