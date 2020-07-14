AAI, BEL sign MoU for co-operation in civil aviation sector

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), to collaborate in tapping emerging global opportunities in the airport business, including those in the Asia-Pacific region.

AAl, playing the role of a development partner, will assist BEL in its domain of expertise to enable execution of the prestigious MEA projects outside India by BEL.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday by Sanjai Kumar Singhal, General Manager (Business Development), AAI and Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), Regional Office-Delhi, BEL, at the AAI Corporate Headquarters, in the presence of Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI; MV Gowtama, CMD, BEL; and senior Management of both the organisations through video conferencing.

Addressing experts from both the sides, Chairman, AAI, exuded optimism that the partnership would prove to be a game-changer in the Indian aviation sector in the years to come. He also said that the manufacturing of Communication, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS) equipment in India will reduce the cost substantially and will save foreign exchange outflow, paving the way for an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

CMD, BEL, affirmed that with the skills and expertise of AAI, BEL is hopeful of entering into the domestic civil aviation market as well into the South-East Asian, African and Latin American civil aviation markets.