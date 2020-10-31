AAI hands over Mangaluru airport to Adani Group on 50-year lease

The Adani Group, which had won the concession to operate, manage and develop the Mangaluru airport, took over charge of the airport on the midnight of October 30.

Extending best wishes to Mangaluru International Airport on the occasion, a tweet by Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Saturday that in accordance to concession agreement executed on February 14, AAI handed over handling of Mangaluru to Adani group on lease for 50 years. Exchange of symbolic key was held at 00:00 hrs on October 30, it said.

Another tweet on Friday night said that the senior AAI officials will assist Adani Group for next three months, and AAI employees and support staff will remain with the group for three years.

Handing over of Mangaluru International Airport to Adani Mangaluru International Airport Ltd was done by VV Rao, Director of Mangaluru Airport, to Ashutosh Chandra, CEO of Adani Mangaluru International Airport Ltd and Behnad Zandi, CEO of Adani Airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had signed a MoU with Adani Mangaluru International Airport Ltd on October 21, in connection with the provision of services such as customs, immigration, plant and animal quarantine, health, MET and security (collectively called Reserved Services).

Simultaneously, AAI has also signed three separate communication, navigation and surveillance-air traffic management (CNS-ATM) agreements with the concessionaires for the provision of CNS-ATM services at these three airports.

The concession agreements for the operations, management and development of the three airports – Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- through public private partnerships (PPP) were signed on February 14 this year.