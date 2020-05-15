AAI releases guideline for air passengers during post lockdown period

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
An air traveller will have to download the Arogya Setu App mandatorily, must wear a mask and other protective gear, do web check-in and carry a printout of the boarding card, maintain a physical distance of four feet from a co-passenger and wash and sanitise his hands frequently for taking a flight.
All these are a part of the measure being planned for air travellers in the post Covid lockdown period. The Airports Authority of India on Friday took to twitter saying that with the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI had released some steps that passengers must follow to be ready for travel.
Also, the post Covid lockdown opening of air travel will see passengers not having to get their boarding cards stamped by the Central Industrial Security Force, which looks after security at airports around the country. A passenger will also be allowed to carry liquid hand sanitisers up to 350 ml.
At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the government on when domestic flying will begin. Currently, no domestic and international flights are allowed until the midnight of May 17. What has confused the picture for restarting normal flight operations are disagreements between the government and airlines are the details for maintaining social distancing and other safety measures when flights resume.
While the government is said to be open to allowing flights between two cities which are termed as green zones, the industry is not too keen on this as it feels that such flights will not be a viable proposition for the airlines. Before the lockdown came into force, Delhi and Mumbai were the two airports which handled the maximum number of passenger traffic domestically. With both these cities being in the red zone, it is not clear as to how flights will operate between these two metros.
