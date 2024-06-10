Adani-group-run airports handled one million tonnes of cargo in FY 2024, an increase of seven per cent over the previous fiscal, the group announced on Sunday.

The group airports handled 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2024, capturing an impressive 30.1 per cent market share. The group operates seven airports including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Thiruvanathaputaram.

"This represents a significant 7% y-o-y increase compared to the previous fiscal, when the total cargo tonnage was 9,44,912 metric tonnes," it said. Sixty-five per cent of the cargo handled was international, and segment share grew 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The cargo operations were driven by commodities, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods.

The major international destinations for cargo included Germany, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“At Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year. This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations in India,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL.

