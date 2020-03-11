Adani Enterprises wins NHAI project

Adani Enterprises Ltd has won a ₹1,546-crore project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for building a stretch of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The project will be undertaken under the hybrid annuity mode.

“The company led consortium has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for ... six laning of Vijaywada Bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakani including major bridge across river Krishna in Vijayawada Gundugolanu section of NH-16 under Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode,” Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.