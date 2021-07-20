Adani Group offers discount for LNG-fuelled vessels at Mundra port

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Adani Group will offer a 50 per cent discount on charges to liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled ships at Mundra, India’s largest commercial port, according to a notice seen by Reuters, as the country seeks to cut emissions under its green ports plan.
Using LNG to fuel ships allows a significant reduction in CO2 as well as of other forms of pollution compared with conventional shipping fuel.
Total partners Adani Group to fuel its larger India play
“Port will offer 50 per cent discount on Port Dues, Pilotage and Berth hire charges,” the notice to shippers, issued by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, said.
The company, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, said the waiver scheme will apply to vessels with dual fuel engines that use LNG as a primary fuel. The scheme will be valid for six months from August 1.
However, the waiver on port charges would not apply for vessels carrying LNG cargo and using LNG fuel, it said.
Gautam Adani takes small, firm steps to distance from coal as ESG concern grows
Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd were not immediately available for comment.
