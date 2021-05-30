Adani Ports and SEZ looks to acquire Karaikal Port

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is looking to buy Karaikal port in Puducherry at a valuation of ₹1,500-2,000 crore but multiple sources said that the deal is “not easy” to consummate given the ownership structure and the debt.
Marg Ltd, the promoter of the port, holds 45 per cent stake in Karaikal Port Private Ltd (KPPL).
Four private equity funds - Ascent Capital Advisors India Pvt Ltd, Jacob Ballas Capital India Pvt Ltd, Affirma Capital India and GIP India - together hold 44 per cent stake in the Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd and the balance 11 per cent equity is held by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd.
The port operating company has a debt of about ₹2,000 crore of which 97 per cent is with Edelweiss ARC after it took over the loans from a consortium of state-run banks.
“The discussion is now on how they are going to share the enterprise value of the deal between the equity and debt holders,” said a person familiar with the talks.
“The structure appears to be insurmountable; its not easy for APSEZ to acquire Karaikal port,” said a port consultant.
Adani Ports, Haldia Petro, Accord Distillers submit EoIs for Nagarjuna Oil’s TN assets
APSEZ, he said, has two options to work out a deal.
First, it can directly deal with Edelweiss ARC for the debt portion and pay off the equity holders.
“But, the cost of acquisition will be very high under this option,” the consultant said. Given the “weak financials”, Karaikal’s valuation will be about ₹1,500 crore, which is less than the debt of about ₹2,000 crore.
In case the debt holders agree to settle for ₹1,500 crore, APSEZ will have to spend at least another ₹500 crore to pay off the equity holders. This would translate into an EBITDA multiple that is much higher than the ones finalised by APSEZ for acquiring far better assets such as Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram ports.
As such, dealing with ARC and equity holders will be a difficult process, the consultant said.
The second option is for the debt holders to take the port company to a bankruptcy court which will allow the buyer to write off the equity and pay only the financial creditors.
“But, this is a time-consuming process,” the consultant said.
“We only have debt on behalf of banks. Equity with us is part of restructuring of debt,” R K Bansal, Managing Director, Edelweiss ARC said with a suggestion to pose the query on exit to equity investors.
B Venkataramanan, CFO and Interim CEO, Karaikal Port, did not respond to calls made to his mobile seeking comment.
APSEZ did not respond to a request for comment.
Marg Karaikal port expects to double cargo handling, revenues this fiscal
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Demand for proactive customer services
Plan for a potential partnership floated at a recent maritime strategy session
Need for clarity on user charges, regulator, and contract mechanisms
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...