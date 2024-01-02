Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has raised its cargo handling guidance for FY24 to over 400 million tonnes, exceeding the range of 370-390 million tonnes that had been set at the start of the year, having already achieved 80 per cent of the target.

In the period April to December 2023 the company handled 311 million tonnes of cargo, up 23 per cent on year.

In December it reported a 42 per cent rise in cargo handled, at 35.65 million tonnes. The growth came from dry bulk cargo which rose 63 per cent while container cargo rose 28 per cent. In December quarter, the port operator handled around 109 million tons cargo, with around 106 million tonnes contributed by the domestic ports.

Exceeding targets

APSEZ crossed the 300 million tonnes cargo mark in just 266 days, pointed out Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director. “This milestone only proves that our strategy of driving operational efficiencies to achieve industry-leading growth is yielding the desired results,” he added.

Mundra, the company’s flagship port, is set to handle over 7 million TEUs (twenty equivalent units) in FY24, having handled 5.5 million TEUs in April to December. It handled 3,000 ships in 261 days, surpassing its previous record of 288 days in FY23. Mundra port has also been improving its infrastructure, by adding more cranes, increasing its ability to handle more rakes.

AICTPL, the joint venture terminal at Mundra, surpassed its own previous record by handling over 3 million TEUs in November 2023.

Other ports in Adani portfolio

Dhamra Port handled the highest quantity of dry cargo at around 1.9 lakh tonnes The port also berthed its first LNG-powered capesized vessel, and it commissioned a 9.7 km railway doubling line in December, enhancing capacity to handle more rakes efficiently.

The Karaikal Port handled the highest-ever monthly volume of soda ash at 30,350 tons in December.

The Ennore terminal reported over 65,000 TEUs throughput in November

The Dahej Port handled its largest fertilizer vessel (68,763 tonnes), largest steel coil vessel (27,130 tonnes) and first-ever copper concentrate vessel (20,484 tonnes).