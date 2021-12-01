Adani Ports to sign pacts on copper smelter, solar panel manufacturing at its Mundra SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said it expects to sign agreements on a copper smelter and solar panel manufacturing at its SEZ land in Mundra port.

“We expect that by the end of this financial year, we expect to sign two agreements, one is on a copper smelter and the second is for manufacturing of solar panels in Mundra SEZ,” Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ said during an analysts call recently, without disclosing the names of the manufacturers.

The second agreement will increase the solar panel manufacturing capacity in Mundra.

India’s biggest private port operator sees more enquiries for port-based industries on its SEZ land on the back of the manufacturing-linked productivity linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the government.

“In general, we are seeing more enquiries coming for setting up manufacturing units to supply into India,” Karan Adani added.