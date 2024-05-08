trackNOW, a fleet management and telematic tracking solution company, announced its seed fund of an undisclosed amount with GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi as lead investors.

The company said it aims to “accelerate the expansion of its already profitable business and proprietary product development”, and strengthen its research and development initiatives.

Founded by Pooja Khemka and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW targets cutting turnaround time and costs across sectors. It provides a mobile application for vehicle tracking on both Android and iOS platforms.

Pooja Khemka said, “We are thrilled to welcome GI Ventures and Anmol Jaggi to our cap table. Their support and investment signify a pivotal moment in our journey. With their backing, we are poised to accelerate our expansion plans and further enhance our proprietary product offerings.”

GI Ventures is an investment firm focusing on early-stage and growth companies.

Founded in January 2019 by Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, and Punit K Goyal, BluSmart is an all-electric smart mobility platform.

(With inputs from BL intern Nivasini Azagappan)