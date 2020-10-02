Adani Vizhinjam commissions Port Operations Building

Renault Duster 156: Settling into a new beat
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Port Operations Building (POB) of the upcoming international multi-purpose deep-water seaport at Vizhinjam, near here, the first facility in Phase 1 being executed by Adani Vizhinjam Ports Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), has been commissioned.
Kerala Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran opened the facility on Wednesday as part of the ‘100 days, 100 projects’ initiative of the government. The POB will house managerial staff and critical port control systems such as marine control, tower control, port control and security control.
The Minister said the State government is extending all support to AVPPL to complete the 3.1-km breakwater and the delayed Phase I of the project. The government has already handed over 97 per cent of the land and the remaining 4.2 hectares will be acquired soon, he added.
The government has so far provided ₹83.11 crore as compensation to local residents. While seeking the cooperation of the people in and around the project site in completing the sea port without further delay, he said the issues flagged will be sorted out by the government through talks.
Three quarries had been sanctioned for procuring granite for the breakwater. Ramachandran said AVPPL had informed the government that other facilities in the seaport would be commissioned in the coming months.
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said AVPPL should complete the Phase I works in a time-bound manner in light of fears over sea erosion likely being triggered. Shashi Tharoor, MP, said the seaport could emerge as the country’s transshipment hub catering to mother vessels.
An AVPPL spokesman said that the POB is a four storied (G+3) concrete structure with a plan area of 2,300 sq metre. This would be the nerve centre of the port. The ground floor comprises reception, a health centre, three cabins, 12 work stations, and electrical/UPS/battery rooms.
The first floor will house six cabins, 20 work stations, conference room with a seating capacity of 25, documentation room, server and Novac Gas room. The second floor will feature tower control, marine control, operation and a security control room with a total seating capacity of 38. A viewing gallery is also provided here.
The third floor will house the cabins of the CEO, the Port head, the Marine Head and a pilot rest room, board room and toilets. A public address and fire and smoke detection and alarm and firefighting systems have also been provided in line with statuary and safety norms.
The opening of the POB marks a major milestone in the progress of the Vizhinjam Port operations and other construction related activities which are now at a very advanced stage, said the company. All efforts would be made to complete the breakwater and commission the project at the earliest, the spokesman added.
