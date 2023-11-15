Aerospace-components maker Aequs has secured a contract from one of the world’s largest aircraft makers, Airbus, for the supply of critical components for models including the A320, A330neo, and A350, over an extended period.

According to the agreement, it will make detailed parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons for Airbus’ popular aircraft models for over a period of ten years. However, information related to the deal value wasn’t made public.

The contract was signed recently by Gunnar Hansen, Head of Strategic Procurement, Detail Parts, Airbus Aerostructures, Nils Witt, Chief Procurement Officer, Airbus Aerostructures, and Mohamed Bouzidi, President Aerospace, Aequs at Belagavi.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs, said: “This contract is a significant moment in our journey with Airbus. It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into deeper and longer relationships, particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration.”

The aerospace components maker has been a longstanding supplier to Airbus, which was its first OEM customer, and has consistently been a preferredDetailed Parts Partner (D2P) partner to it for well over a decade now.