Network optimisation, , streamlining operations with a digital-first approach, and enhancing the guest experience form part of Air India Express (AIX)‘s new vision that was unveiled by Managing Director, Aloke Singh, at a town hall meeting.

The airline’s new brand identity is expected to be unveiled in the next two months. AIX began operations in 2005, with a focus on short-haul international routes.

AirAsia India is to merge with AIX, and the combined entity will serve both domestic and international markets. The airline would induct 50 Boeing 737 Max planes by next December, company sources had said earlier.

“Our vision encapsulates our key differentiators — making meaningful connections, delivering unique experiences, and providing best-in-class value with Indian warmth. Our ambitions will ride upon our huge fleet and network expansion in the domestic market as well as in the short-haul international region,” said Singh in his address.

Also read: airindiaexpress.com witnesses surge in interest and bookings post integration

The airline aims to leverage merger synergies to achieve cost efficiencies.

Earlier this year, the two airlines launched a unified website, common social-media handles, and an integrated passenger service system, besides synergising a host of ancillary add-on services. The airlines have also announced the harmonisation of new grades, compensation, and benefits with Air India, enabling a unified structure and streamlined career paths across the Air India group