AI grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger

Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving a non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.
The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.
However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.
When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.
The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into the incident, they added.
