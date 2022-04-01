hamburger

AI grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger

PTI | New Delhi, March 31 | Updated on: Apr 01, 2022
**EDS: FILE IMAGE FOR CIVIL AVIATION STORIES** New Delhi: In this Monday, March 2, 2020 file photo are seen Air India planes parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday, May 21, 2020 issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement which needs to be followed by airports, passengers and airlines after the flight operations commences from May 25. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI21-05-2020_000203A) | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving a non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.

The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.

However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.

When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into the incident, they added.

Published on April 01, 2022
