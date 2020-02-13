Air India Express profit rises 26% to ₹680 cr during April-Sept 2019

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, has reported a net profit of ₹679.8 crore during April-September 2019, an increase of about 26 per cent over the ₹177.3 crore profit reported during the same period previously.
“In this financial year, we will exceed the figure of ₹5,000 crore in operating revenues, and this will be for the first time, since the airline’s inception,” said Shyam Sundar, Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express, said in a statement.
Air India Express’ revenue in the financial year 2018-19 was ₹4,171.5 crore and net profit for the year was ₹168.5 crore, the airline’s statement adds.
Meanwhile, Air India Express is all set to introduce maiden non-stop flights on the Tiruchirappalli–Abu Dhabi and the Tiruchirappalli–Doha sectors from March 28. The Tiruchirappalli–Abu Dhabi service will operate four times a week and the Tiruchirappalli-Doha flights will be thrice weekly, the statement adds.
Besides, for the first time Tiruchirappalli will get connected to Delhi by a daily, direct flight which will operate through Madurai. The daily non-stop services to Dubai, Sharjah and Singapore from Tiruchirappalli will continue, offering Tiruchirappalli passengers a total of 35 flights per week, the statement says.
Furthermore, the four times weekly non-stop Madurai – Delhi flight will be increased to a daily service.
The government is currently looking to divest its entire stake in Air India and Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.
