Air India launches travel scheme for NRIs, PIOs and foreign tourists

Air India today announced the launch of ‘Discover India’ - a travel scheme for the Indian diaspora and foreign tourists.

In a press statement, the national carrier said, to meet the growing demand of passengers to fly to different places of tourism and religious interest Air India has introduced the scheme valid for sale and travel up to March 31, 2020.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign nationals are allowed to buy five Air India domestic economy class tickets for ₹40,000 which will be valid for travel within 15 Days for the first leg of travel.

In addition, ten domestic economy class tickets will also be on offer for ₹75,000 with a validity period of 30 Days — both on firm basis. The passenger will be allowed to travel to any destination of their choice within India and are also permitted to reroute their journey as needed.

The scheme has various benefits like re-booking without penalty till four hours prior to scheduled departure and the change in date of journey without any charge, the release added.