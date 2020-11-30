Air India pilot unions seek ministry’s intervention on wage cut issue

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Air India pilot unions IPG and ICPA on Monday sought the civil aviation ministry’s intervention on the wage cut issue and also requested for an “urgent” meeting with him on several other issues.
“In our meetings in September, you had given us an assurance to look into our grievances positively. While other airlines are rolling back the austerity pay cuts for their pilots, the wage cut for Air India pilots further increased from October.
“This is completely divorced from market reality and equally unfair to pilots of Air India and its subsidiaries,” the pilot unions stated in the joint letter addressed to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Lamenting that pilots of Air India and its two subsidiary airlines, Air India Express and Alliance Air, continue to get reduced wages, up to 70 per cent lower of their normal wages, it said.
“Through our representations and meetings, we have shown you how Air India management’s cost cutting (move) is malafide and disproportionate and does not have any semblance to the aviation industry standards,” according to the letter.
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) represents the pilots flying Air India’s narrow-body aircraft, while the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) represents those who operate wide-body aircraft of the national carrier.
Stating that even the parliamentarians’ salaries have been “reduced by 30 per cent for a period of one year” to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said that “even at the highest strata, there is a clear recognition of reasonable time-bound austerity measures across the board to compensate for the disruption due to the lockdown“.
The whole situation is further turning grotesque, as the industry is firmly set on the road to recovery and austerity measures are being scaled back, the letter stated.
Also, pilots who test positive for COVID-19 need to undergo quarantine and hospitalisation. This has to be followed by a no-objection certified, mandatory medical checks and DGCA approval. The entire process to get back to flying takes more than a month, the IPG-ICPA said in the letter.
“Is it fair to deny these pilots their livelihood due to an occupational hazard? Is this how MoCA (ministry of civil aviation) wants to treat the workmen who are making the Vande Bharat Flights possible?,” the letter said.
Alleging that the airline top management has let the pilots “down tremendously”, the IPG-ICPA said, “Our pilots have expressed their displeasure and are extremely troubled by this unwarranted ordeal.”
“We once again urge you to intervene immediately and put a stop to this victimisation. We, therefore, urgently request a follow up meeting with you,” the letter stated.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...