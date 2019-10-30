Logistics

Air India seeks $819-m loan for 7 Boeing planes

October 30, 2019

Air India is looking to raise $819 million (over ₹5,800 crore) to refinance existing bridge loans availed for six Boeing 787 and one Boeing 777 aircraft.

The national carrier is yet to have long-term financing facility for the air craft, according to a tender document.

Bids have been invited from banks and financial institutions.

Air India had acquired 27 B787-800 planes and 15 B777-300ER aircraft.

Out of them, 21 B787s are on sale and lease back while the remaining six are on short-term bridge loans.

Among the 15 B777 aircraft, one is on short-term bridge loan.

