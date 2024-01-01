Air India has started booking routes for the A350 aircraft on key routes, including Bengaluru-Mumbai; Mumbai-Chennai; and Bengaluru-Delhi.

The Tata Group-owned airline said that from January 22, Air India’s brand new Airbus A350 will operate domestic flights on specific routes. Flight AI589 will run on all days, except Tuesdays, connecting Bengaluru to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chennai, and Chennai back to Bengaluru. Another flight, AI587, will operate on the same schedule, covering Bengaluru to Chennai, Chennai to Hyderabad, and Hyderabad to Bengaluru. On Tuesdays,, flight AI868 will fly from Bengaluru to Delhi, and AI869 will operate in the reverse direction, from Delhi to Bengaluru.

The aircraft are being deployed on domestic routes for crew training; following this, the aircraft will operate longer-haul flights globally. The A350-900, VT-JRA, the first of Air India’s 20 ordered aircraft, arrived in Delhi on December 23, 2023, from Toulouse, France. The aircraft comes in a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats, 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom and other amenities and 264 spacious economy seats