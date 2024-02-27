Malaysia’s AirAsia is expanding its reach to Tier-2 Indian cities by connecting Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Vizag with Kuala Lumpur. It is also looking at starting flights to Patna, Aurangabad, and Kozhikode, said AirAsia’s Chief of Airport & Customer Experience, Kesavan Sivanandam.

“Once we connect these cities, we will exhaust the bilateral slots at airports by year-end. We are seeking more slots to expand to other cities,” he told businessline. “This is more about bilateral relations between India and Malaysia,” he added.

“India is a significant market. Our expansion is not only to connect Malaysian cities with Indian cities but also with ASEAN countries,” he said.

A release from AirAsia said the airline contributes to the strengthening of Malaysia-India relations with extensive connectivity between both countries

Surging visitors

AirAsia’s network of destinations has enabled over 5 million guests to fly between India, Malaysia, Thailand, and beyond in the last six years, and this has seen a spike following the government’s announcement of visa-free entry for Indian citizens visiting Malaysia.

AirAsia is offering promotional fares to Malaysia and Thailand, starting at just ₹5,999 all-in-one-way for flights to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, according to a release.

AirAsia currently flies directly to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok from 14 cities of India. To Kuala Lumpur from India, the airline flies 56 flights weekly on short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia from the cities of Trivandrum, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur (flights to commence on April 21, 2024), Visakhapatnam (flights to commence on April 26, 2024), and Ahmedabad (flights to commence on May 1, 2024), the release said.