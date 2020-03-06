Airbus to showcase products, technologies at Hyderabad aviation show

Aeronautics and space major Airbus will highlight its products, technologies and services at Wings India, the biennial civil aviation show, to be held at Begumpet Airport here from March 12 to 15.

At Airbus’ stand 9 in Hall A, visitors will be able to experience a scale model of its single-aisle A220 aircraft, which is specifically designed and purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market. The A220 is an ideal choice for India to develop its regional air connectivity, said the company.

Displayed alongside will be a model of the A350-900, the most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in service today, it added.

“India is at the heart of Airbus,” said Anand Stanley, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia. “We leverage India’s tremendous talent pool to make in India, design in India and innovate in India to support and contribute to the government’s goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy by 2025. Wings India is a platform to showcase some of those innovative products and services.”

Also on display will be a scale model of the Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter. The H145 is a best-in-class product that serves a range of purposes, including VIP transport, emergency medical services and utility work missions, said the company.

Apart from these, Airbus will display its capabilities in data analytics and support programmes for customers. These will include the open data platform Skywise, Flight Hour Services – Tailored Support Programme, Airbus Interior Services and Training Services.

Recruitment event

Airbus will also host a meet-and-greet recruitment event at its stand on March 14 and 15, where it will meet pre-screened candidates for prospective positions in the digital and engineering areas. The company said it will be looking for specific skill sets, including in big data, IoT, avionics software and airframe engineering.

Airbus will also announce its India Market Forecast on March 12 during the event.