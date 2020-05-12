AirIndia office shuts for two days after staff member tested Covid-19 positive

The headquarter of AirIndia in Delhi have been shut for two days after one of the staff members contracted the novel coronavirus. Now, all the staff, including the Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola, will work from home, the national carrier said on Tuesday to NDTV.

Currently, the headquarter is being sanitized. According to officials, there are up to 200 people, including visitors, in the building at any given time.

The man who tested positive for the virus has been under strict home quarantine.

Yesterday, five Air India pilots reportedly tested negative for the virus. All Boeing 787 Dreamliner pilots, they had reportedly had false-positive results because of substandard test kits. Re-tests had been carried out on priority, as the authorities suspect that the results produced were inaccurate.

A technician and a driver were also tested positive. It is unclear at the moment whether the two will be re-tested. Both remain in quarantine.

The five pilots who have falsely tested positive are awaiting the second results as they were supposed to take part in the repatriation exercise to airlift Indians who remain stranded across the world, NDTV reported.

The last time when the pilots operated flight was on April 20.