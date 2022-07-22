Akasa Air opens booking for its first commercial flights

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flights with an initial network including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

In the inaugural phase of its network development, Akasa Air will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022. Following this, from August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi.

All flights are open for sale with immediate effect.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flight tickets for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares, we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful.”

Aim at developing a strong pan-India presence

Commenting on Akasa Air’s network expansion plans, Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said, “Akasa Air’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country.”

Iyer added, “We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year.”

‘Warm and efficient experience’

Inside the brand-new cabin, flyers will be treated to softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports that will be available for every passenger, said a statement.

The fresh cabin environment will provide a relaxed atmosphere and a sense of spaciousness — enhanced with the Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and mood lighting.

Akasa Air’s signature service is designed to deliver a warm and efficient experience, brought to life by its employees, across all touchpoints, the statement said.

Akasa Air’s crew uniform (PTI)

Cabin crew will sport their freshly minted, uniquely designed, comfortable uniforms including high-functioning, branded sneakers. Employees on the ground, as well as Akasa Care Officers at the Akasa Care Centre, will augment this experience and will be ready to assist and guide our customers for all their needs, the airline said.

Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service will be available at Café Akasa — offering a wide choice of tasty, healthy, and quality meals to provide customers an indulgent experience in the skies.

The airline also offers a selection of quality fusion meals, farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations.

As an environmentally progressive airline, Akasa Air’s packaging of perishable meals is ethically sourced from sustainably grown crops, it said.

With India's youngest and greenest fleet, passengers on Akasa A­ir should look forward to a personalised and seamless experience throughout their journey — from check-in to boarding and during their flight, the airline added.