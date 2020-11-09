Aloke Singh takes charge as Air India Express new CEO

Aloke Singh, the new Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express, has taken charge on November 9 at the Airline’s Corporate Headquarters in Kochi.

He brings three decades of diverse experience in air transport and travel, with leadership roles in Air India, Alliance Air and a Gulf-based national carrier.

Before taking on the current assignment at Air India Express, he was associated with an aviation advisory and consulting firm in New Delhi. He also co-founded a travel venture as an entrepreneur.

He holds an MBA from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi and has attended London School of Economics on a Chevening Fellowship.

In his first communication to Air India Express employees, Singh stated that he was privileged to be a part of an iconic institution and a great team; though it was a challenging time for the industry and the airline, he felt confident that the organization had the resilience and capacity to overcome the crisis.

He also acknowledged the contribution of former CEO K. Shyam Sundar, in laying a strong foundation for the airline’s future growth.

Air India Express has reported its highest ever net profit of ₹412.77 crore in the financial year ending March. The Airline has been reporting a net profit for five consecutive years on the back of efficient utilisation of assets and strong passenger patronage.