Angre Port handles 22,000 tonnes of sugar export in April

Angre Port, the most sheltered all-weather port in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, has bucked the weak economic trend amid Covid and handled 22,000 tonnes of sugar exports in April.

While the industry has been facing labour crunch, Angre Port has ensured safe handling of exports without hassle.

The port has handled 1.50 lakh tonnes of sugar exports last fiscal. Additionally, for the first time since its inception, Angre Port simultaneously loaded two separate mother vessels with sugar, said the port in a statement on Wednesday.

The port has been in close contact with local authorities, Customs, Maharashtra Maritime Board, among others to align its operations with government directives and measures.

Angré Port has helped sugar companies achieve export volumes before the monsoon sets in.

Labour shortage and Covid restrictions caused ports in Mumbai and Kandla face serious issues, especially during this peak sugar season. Despite having enough cargo and business, ports were struggling to cope with the requests of traders.

C P Jayakrishnan, President, Business Development and Operations, Angre Port, said the port is among the few ports along the west coast to enable continuity of the global supply chain even during the pandemic.

“We have lined up 60,000 tonnes of sugar exports in the immediate future,” he said.

At present it is handling two mother vessels, one break bulk and another bulk, simultaneously at the port.

Since the start of the operations in 2019, Angre Port is well-connected by road and rail to the textile, sugar, chemical and cement manufacturing industries in Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and North Karnataka within a radius of 500 km from the port.

Apart of the 103-year-old Chowgule Group, Angre Port is a multi-purpose port with capabilities to handle bulk, break-bulk, liquid, project and containerized cargo. Since the start of operations, it has handled about 7,50,000 tonnes of various cargo.

