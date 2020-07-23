Anti-trust body clears Adani Ports-Krishnapatnam Port deal

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), taking the ₹13,572 crore deal a step closer to completion.
The proposed deal envisages acquisition of 75 per cent equity along with management control of Krishnapatnam Port Company by APSEZ.
Krishnapatnam Port runs a private deep-water port at Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district.
The acquisition, announced on January 3 this year, gives APSEZ, India’s biggest private port operator, access to the country’s largest waterfront area (for a port) of 12.5 km and a transit storage area of 6,800 acres. The port started operations in 2008.
Krishnapatnam Port, owned by the Andhra Pradesh government, was given to the Hyderabad-based CVR Group for development and operations on a 30-year contract beginning September 2004. The port contract can be extended up to 50 years (30 plus 20 years).
Currently, the port has a draft of 18.5 metres, a depth that can accommodate full-loaded Capesize vessels of 200,000-tonne capacity
