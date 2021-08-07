AP govt approves revised DPRs of Machilipatnam, Bahavanapadu ports

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Andhra Pradesh Government has approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) and administrative sanction to take up Phase-1 project works of Machilipatnam port in Krishna district at a revised cost of Rs 5155.73 crore.
The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accorded approvals for a number of projects and initaitives which included approved for the revised DPR and revised administrative sanction of Rs 4,361.91 crore for the development of Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district.
Along with these key decisions, the cabinet approved the draft techno economic feasibility study report for development of Greenfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district.
Under the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme, the Government proposes to provide 14,000 tricycles in villages 1,771 were electric vehicles and 3,097 autos for collection of garbage.
Among other key decisions, the Cabinet approved Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, education reforms, compensation to Agrigold victims and additional Rs 10 lakh package to Polavaram project displaced families.
The Cabinet approved the launch of YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme for providing Rs 24,000 per annum to every weaver family who owns a handloom, on August 10 for third consecutive year benefitting around four lakh weavers at an expenditure of Rs 200 crore.
During the Cabinet meet, it was decided to clear payments of Rs 500 crore to 4 lakh agri good scam victims on August 24.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...