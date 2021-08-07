AP govt approves revised DPRs of Machilipatnam, Bahavanapadu ports

The Andhra Pradesh Government has approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) and administrative sanction to take up Phase-1 project works of Machilipatnam port in Krishna district at a revised cost of Rs 5155.73 crore.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accorded approvals for a number of projects and initaitives which included approved for the revised DPR and revised administrative sanction of Rs 4,361.91 crore for the development of Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district.

Along with these key decisions, the cabinet approved the draft techno economic feasibility study report for development of Greenfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district.

Under the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme, the Government proposes to provide 14,000 tricycles in villages 1,771 were electric vehicles and 3,097 autos for collection of garbage.

Among other key decisions, the Cabinet approved Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, education reforms, compensation to Agrigold victims and additional Rs 10 lakh package to Polavaram project displaced families.

The Cabinet approved the launch of YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme for providing Rs 24,000 per annum to every weaver family who owns a handloom, on August 10 for third consecutive year benefitting around four lakh weavers at an expenditure of Rs 200 crore.

During the Cabinet meet, it was decided to clear payments of Rs 500 crore to 4 lakh agri good scam victims on August 24.