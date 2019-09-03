Ashok Leyland gets BS VI nod for its full heavy truck range

Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said the company had received the certificates, confirming compliance to BS-VI emission standard, from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), for its heavy trucks range.

"Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian OEM to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above)," the company claimed in a statement.

N. Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, received the certificates from ARAI on August 29.

"We were the first Indian OEM to showcase a Euro-VI Truck during the Auto Expo 2016, Delhi, and we are the first to be ready with BS-VI vehicles across our heavy duty truck range, well ahead of the deadline," said N. Saravanan.

With our BS-VI range, we will continue to deliver on this promise of reliability and ease of operations. Additionally, we have developed an entire new modular vehicle platform for this range and are confident of meeting the increasingly dynamic customer requirements, with multiple options of Loading Spans, Cabins, Suspensions, and, Drive trains, he added.

Compliance in the LCV and ICV range is expected to be completed shortly and the company will offer a comprehensive range from 70 hp to 360 hp in BS VI application.

"Despite the short transition timeframe from BS-IV to BS-VI, we have done extensive testing and with a further 7 months to go, we are confident that our indigenous development will provide a superior and competitive solution addressing the needs of our customers," Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of the company said.