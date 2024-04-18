Ann Tessa Joseph, one of the 17 Indians onboard the cargo ship seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman reached safely at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday. Her parents and Regional Passport Officer in Kochi received her at the airport.

Thrissur native Ann , 21, has been working as a trainee on MSC Aries, the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship, for the past nine months.

“Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, a member of the crew on vessel MSC Aries returned home today”, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. @India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well being of the remaining 16 crew members”, Jaiswal said.

A press release said the Indian Mission in Teheran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their families in India.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister, S.Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the matter, the release said.