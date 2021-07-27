Ather Energy releases its first Impact Report

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, has released its first Impact Report which reveals that in 2019-2020 its vehicles saved 7.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions (equivalent to 15 years of riding a 125cc scooter) and enabled ₹2 crore in fuel savings. This makes Ather Energy the first Indian and second automotive company globally, besides Tesla, to publish an Impact Report.

The impact assessment was done by Aspire Impact -- a social enterprise focused on impact leadership and impact ecosystem development. Having undergone a comprehensive assessment using Aspire Impact’s proprietary 4P framework across 250+ impact metrics, Ather Energy has been awarded Aspire Impact’s Gold Leaf accreditation for its overall Impact Management.

An Impact Report is a detailed analysis of a company’s efforts that creates a change in the ecosystem around them. While progressive companies treat ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting as a critical part of their strategy, sustainability reporting is also evolving.

“Ather Energy has proved to be a pioneer not just in re-imagining green, sustainable mobility but also in structured, transparent impact reporting. We at Aspire Impact, India’s first Impact-Rating initiative, are delighted to award them a “Gold Leaf”, our second highest Impact Rating” said Amit Bhatia, founder and CEO, Aspire Impact.

Ather Energy has a two-pronged approach to building a sustainable ecosystem. The company has built a vehicle and charging infrastructure platform from scratch and is also focused to develop a local supply chain. As a result, Ather Energy has managed to achieve 99 per cent localisation (except cells) in the vehicle, making it truly a ‘Make in India’ product.

The report details out Ather Energy’s impact across four categories-- Product, People, Planet, and Policy, including how products were developed with superior technology that provides Indian consumers an option for clean mobility without compromising on performance. The company is also aiming to use 80 per cent of their energy consumption using solar energy and increase the ratio of recycled water to total water consumption by 84 per cent. Ather has approximately 30 per cent women employed in the manufacturing facility.

“Just like financial metrics, measuring impact has to be made an institutional process, expanding far beyond just the product and covering people, planet, and policy too. Measuring and publicly sharing the same will help us create a system where long-term we will be able to hold ourselves accountable to a public standard and hence constantly improve on the same. While this is just the first report, we are already seeing big leaps in the work in progress report for FY21 bringing out the advantage of pushing impact as a company-wide metric” said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy in a virtual media briefing.