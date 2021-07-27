Ather Energy releases its first Impact Report

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, has released its first Impact Report which reveals that in 2019-2020 its vehicles saved 7.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions (equivalent to 15 years of riding a 125cc scooter) and enabled ₹2 crore in fuel savings. This makes Ather Energy the first Indian and second automotive company globally, besides Tesla, to publish an Impact Report.
The impact assessment was done by Aspire Impact -- a social enterprise focused on impact leadership and impact ecosystem development. Having undergone a comprehensive assessment using Aspire Impact’s proprietary 4P framework across 250+ impact metrics, Ather Energy has been awarded Aspire Impact’s Gold Leaf accreditation for its overall Impact Management.
An Impact Report is a detailed analysis of a company’s efforts that creates a change in the ecosystem around them. While progressive companies treat ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting as a critical part of their strategy, sustainability reporting is also evolving.
“Ather Energy has proved to be a pioneer not just in re-imagining green, sustainable mobility but also in structured, transparent impact reporting. We at Aspire Impact, India’s first Impact-Rating initiative, are delighted to award them a “Gold Leaf”, our second highest Impact Rating” said Amit Bhatia, founder and CEO, Aspire Impact.
Ather Energy has a two-pronged approach to building a sustainable ecosystem. The company has built a vehicle and charging infrastructure platform from scratch and is also focused to develop a local supply chain. As a result, Ather Energy has managed to achieve 99 per cent localisation (except cells) in the vehicle, making it truly a ‘Make in India’ product.
The report details out Ather Energy’s impact across four categories-- Product, People, Planet, and Policy, including how products were developed with superior technology that provides Indian consumers an option for clean mobility without compromising on performance. The company is also aiming to use 80 per cent of their energy consumption using solar energy and increase the ratio of recycled water to total water consumption by 84 per cent. Ather has approximately 30 per cent women employed in the manufacturing facility.
“Just like financial metrics, measuring impact has to be made an institutional process, expanding far beyond just the product and covering people, planet, and policy too. Measuring and publicly sharing the same will help us create a system where long-term we will be able to hold ourselves accountable to a public standard and hence constantly improve on the same. While this is just the first report, we are already seeing big leaps in the work in progress report for FY21 bringing out the advantage of pushing impact as a company-wide metric” said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy in a virtual media briefing.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...