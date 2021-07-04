Banks’ exposure to airports doubles over last year

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The outstanding amount of gross bank credit by Indian airports has doubled to ₹9,464 crore as of May 2021 compared to ₹4,519 crore last year, according to data put out by the Reserve Bank of India.
Industry experts believe that the increase in bank credit is because of many airports facing a cash crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some airports may have taken credit to undertake expansion activities as well.
The domestic passenger traffic, which had started seeing a steady ramp-up post resumption of airport operations from May 25, 2020, reaching 64 per cent of the previous year levels in February 2021, had again suffered a setback due to the second wave of restrictions.
But at the same time, major airports have been undertaking significant expansion projects. In Bangalore, there was a runway expansion. Hyderabad, too, has come up with a new terminal, significantly upping its capacity targeting close to over 30 million passengers. Delhi, too, is coming up with a fourth runway.
Post FY19, the debt in the airport sector was expected to rise as most airports had initiated large capital expenditure (capex) to increase their capacity. As these airports started using their past accruals towards the initial capex requirements, the overall debt started rising during the last 12-18 months, Vishal Kotecha, Associate Director at India Ratings explained. Some airports may also avail additional debt to shore up their liquidity due to the uncertainty in traffic patterns leading to cash flow mismatches, the experts said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...