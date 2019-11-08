Bengaluru Airport adds two new airlines for winter 2019

As a part of the winter schedule, BLR Airport or Kempegowda International Airport(KIAB) — operated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd – is now connecting seven new destinations and adding two new airlines.

The winter schedule which had commenced from October 26 will be effective for five-month until March 28, 2020. The two new airlines are Ethiopian Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch, connecting Bengaluru to two new cities.

Ethiopian Airlines will offer four weekly non-stop flights to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, which is considered to be the gateway to Africa. While KLM Royal Dutch will operate three weekly flights to Amsterdam.

As for the destination is concerned - five of them include Jaisalmer (Spice Jet, six weekly flights from November 16), Jodhpur (Indigo, daily from October 27), Jharsuguda (Spice Jet, daily from November 16), Bidar, a northern district of Karnataka (True Jet, daily from December 1) and Tuticorin (Indigo, daily from October 27). With this, Bengaluru will now connect 82 destinations, including 25 international cities.

“Introducing newer routes and new airlines will significantly transform BLR Airport as the Gateway to a New India. We will continue to explore attractive routes that connect Bengaluru to some of the most exotic destinations in India and abroad,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL.