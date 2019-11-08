Bengaluru Airport adds two new airlines for winter 2019

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
As a part of the winter schedule, BLR Airport or Kempegowda International Airport(KIAB) — operated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd – is now connecting seven new destinations and adding two new airlines.
The winter schedule which had commenced from October 26 will be effective for five-month until March 28, 2020. The two new airlines are Ethiopian Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch, connecting Bengaluru to two new cities.
Ethiopian Airlines will offer four weekly non-stop flights to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, which is considered to be the gateway to Africa. While KLM Royal Dutch will operate three weekly flights to Amsterdam.
As for the destination is concerned - five of them include Jaisalmer (Spice Jet, six weekly flights from November 16), Jodhpur (Indigo, daily from October 27), Jharsuguda (Spice Jet, daily from November 16), Bidar, a northern district of Karnataka (True Jet, daily from December 1) and Tuticorin (Indigo, daily from October 27). With this, Bengaluru will now connect 82 destinations, including 25 international cities.
“Introducing newer routes and new airlines will significantly transform BLR Airport as the Gateway to a New India. We will continue to explore attractive routes that connect Bengaluru to some of the most exotic destinations in India and abroad,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...