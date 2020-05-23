Bengaluru Airport to go contactless when it resumes operations on May 25

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, (KIAB or BLR Airport) is bringing in ‘contactless’ approach when operations resume from May 25.
In an effort to protect passengers and staff from the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced a ‘Parking-to-Boarding contactless journey’ at the airport.
With a greater emphasis on minimum touch, and minimum exposure between passengers and airport personnel, BIAL aims to minimise all physical contact at the airport. The technology will continue to enable a seamless airport journey, with greater emphasis on health and safety.
“As the gateway to a new India, BLR Airport has a key role to play in helping passengers through this global health crisis by reassuring them that their safety is our top priority. We have introduced innovative contactless procedures to minimise exposure at the Airport. These enhancements demonstrate our continued commitment to keep our passengers safe in this environment. We believe our new measures will boost confidence among passengers,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.
“BLR Airport is all geared up to welcome our passengers back and — working with various Government departments — we’re committed to offer them a safe experience by implementing the best-in-class standards, procedures and practices,” Marar added.
As part of the new procedures, a passenger must wear a face mask and carry an e-/printed boarding pass.
At the Departure Gates, the passenger will undergo a thermal scan, and must show that the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone has the ‘you are safe’ message. CISF personnel will verify the boarding pass and Government-issued Photo ID using an electronic device or through a magnified glass screen.
The door mats will be soaked with bleach (sodium hypochlorite solution) at the terminal entrance to disinfect the shoes.
The staff who attends to passengers with special needs, like wheelchairs, as well as unaccompanied minors, will wear protective gear. Wheelchairs and baby strollers will be sanitised after every use. Trolleys will be sanitised after every use.
Once inside the terminal, the passenger will scan the boarding pass at a contactless self-service kiosk, collect the baggage tag before proceeding to the airline counter to drop-off luggage.
Passengers also have the option of using the assisted baggage drop counter to print and tag their baggage.
Initially, a maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage will be allowed, as mandated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
At the airline bag drop counters, a transparent partition has been installed, to ensure the safety of both airline staff and passengers.
In addition, passengers will have to follow the safe distance markers placed on the floor. The passenger will scan the boarding pass on a sensor and show their ID, and airline staff will accept the bags, ensuring at all times that the boarding pass does not touch the glass screen.
The automated ‘self bag-drop facility’ will be available as applicable to the airlines. The passenger will be assisted by Airport staff to avoid touching the machines themselves.
At the Pre-Embarkation Security Check, the passenger will scan the boarding pass at a kiosk, and put all belongings in the tray before going through the body scanner. Trays will be sanitised after every use.
Under the new contactless process, body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). Stamping of the boarding pass has been suspended, as directed by the DGCA. Hand sanitisers will be available before and after security check.
At the Boarding gate, the airline staff will hand over a kit containing a face mask, face shield and sanitiser to the passengers, who must put on the new mask and sanitise hands before boarding.
The passengers will scan the boarding pass on the sensor. The airline staff check the temperature and then permit boarding.
Across the terminal bio-waste collection bins are placed so that passengers can dispose their used mask and other personal protective equipment.
Touch-free hand sanitisers have been placed across the terminal for the safety of passengers.
Passengers can experience contactless dining and retail, with almost total elimination of human contact at outlets.
They may reduce queueing time by pre-ordering food and beverages through their smartphones using the QR code displayed at the FSTR by BLR kiosks.
The food can be delivered at the passenger’s place of choice within the Terminal. The payment would be made digitally at the time of ordering.
For lounge access, passengers are advised to book their lounge lots online to avoid manual processing at the terminal.
At parking zones, the ticket dispensing machine will print a ticket after recording the time and date of entry, thereby reducing human processing.
At the exit, the ticket will be scanned against a machine and the payment can be made digitally. Cash and card payment options, too, will be available, and be carried out with due precautions.
Passengers must follow the safe distance markers at the baggage collection area. Transit passengers will not be allowed out of the transit area. At the taxi boarding area, fumigation will be done at regular intervals.
Taxis will be sanitised and drivers screened before every trip. Masks are mandatory for drivers and passengers. Passengers without masks will not be allowed to board a taxi.
As per a Karnataka government, each taxi will accommodate only the driver + 2 passengers. BMTC buses will operate at 50 per cent capacity.
