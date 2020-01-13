BIAL signs deal with KUNZ GmbH to acquire disabled aircraft recovery equipment

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has entered into an agreement with KUNZ GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain specialised Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE) for the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB).

The commissioning of this equipment will make KIAB the first airport in the country with the capability effect recovery of disabled aircraft up to Code F category, enabling faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on runways, BIAL said in a statement.

As part of this agreement, KUNZ GmbH has agreed to jointly establish a centre for disabled aircraft recovery training with BIAL, making KIAB the first airport in the region to have such a facility.

This facility will develop and expand the skill set in India, it said.

“The acquisition of this equipment boosts BLR Airports operational capability during runway emergencies, said Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue for both airlines as well as airport operators.

“Kunz is honoured to have received this contract from BIAL to not only equip the airport with a wide range of Kunz Aircraft Recovery Products, but also enter into a strategic partnership to establish a centre of competency for aircraft recovery training in the region along with local support of Millennium Aero Dynamics. Together with our strong partner BIAL, we will develop a competent training centre in Bengaluru to reduce the downtime of airports during recovery situations and increase awareness to avoid secondary damage to aircraft during the recovery operation,” said Andreas Fuge, Managing Director of KUNZ GmbH.

BIAL has constituted a team of Recovery Managers who will undergo extensive hands-on training at KUNZ GmbHs recovery training facility in Germany.

Additionally, a Quick Response Recovery Team will be formed and imparted with technical knowledge to respond to critical situations, stated the BIAL.

The kit, with multiple components and customised according to the BLR Airport’s requirement, will include ground preparation tools, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, and all other associated aspects of both narrow- and wide-body aircraft.