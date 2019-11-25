Bengaluru’s CoolPort helps airlift 41 t of marigold to Dubai

Over 41 tonnes of marigold flowers were exported from the Bengaluru international airport last Friday to create the world’s largest flower carpet at an event in Dubai.

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on November 22 handled 41,444 kgs of marigold flowers to Dubai.

The fresh flowers were laid out at ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ at the Dubai Festival City. It has now entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest natural flower carpet in the world.

The marigolds were sourced from various parts of Bengaluru and the surrounding districts, including Devanahalli and Chikaballapur. This consignment was handled by DHL Global Forwarding on a chartered Boeing 777 Freighter (777F). The freshly-harvested flowers were managed with Air India SATS CoolPort to ensure maximum freshness and longer shelf-life.

Over the last few years, the BLR Airport has witnessed a huge growth in flower exports due to the availability of an effective CoolPort, equipped with temperature monitoring and cold rooms, with varied temperatures to handle commodities with different requirements.

The dedicated cold chain facility — the first of its kind in the country — handles the seamless movement of perishable cargo. It ensures that the temperature is maintained not only in storage, but also in the pre-loading area, right up to the time the cargo is loaded onto the aircraft.