FlyBlade India (BLADE India), a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and BLADE Air Mobility, will connect Bangalore International Airport to Hosur in under 20 minutes.

There will be two flights daily: an onward journey from the airport in the morning hours and a return flight in the evening, with a carry capacity of five people per flight. Hosur to the airport takes travellers up to 3 hours on the road, according to the company.

The latest route is part of its expansion plan for its intra-city helicopter services, and the on-demand service will be available every weekday for ₹6,000 per person. The route will be operational from January 11, and people can book their services on the company website., said a press release.

“This increases efficiency and convenience in people’s lives because they don’t have to spend over four hours at the airport just in travel formalities before the actual take-off. Moreover, we have also increased the daily flights between the BLADE helipad near the airport and the city center with three flights a day from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and return journeys between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.,” said the company.

The company plans to add more landing points within the city, with the next one being Whitefield.

“ Hosur is a bustling hub of IT and manufacturing companies and MNCs. With many corporate travellers and locals alike required to travel both domestically and internationally for work, spending up to three hours on the road on a short business trip can be inconvenient and ineffective.Our goal is to make Bengaluru well connected through the skies with various landing points within the city in the coming months,” said Amit Dutta, Managing Director, BLADE India.