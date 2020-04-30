Blue Dart Express to deliver medicines to NRIs

Blue Dart Express Ltd. South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation, distribution and logistics company as part of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), has announced the delivery of medicines to NRIs residing overseas.

To avail this service, customers need to visit any Blue Dart/DHL counter across India and provide a valid medical prescription for sending medicines overseas to their family/ friends through Blue Dart-DHL’s door-to-door express service, as per the company’s official release.

Blue Dart has been operational through the lockdown as it has secured permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments. The courier company said that its team is working round-the-clock to ensure priority clearance and delivery of essential commodities.

The company is working closely with the Government of India, to ensure door-to-door delivery carrying inter-state and international supplies of essential goods through its strong air and ground express network, the company said.

Ketan Kulkarni CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart Express Ltd, stated in the official release: “At Blue Dart, we have transported over thousands of tons of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began and had been extending all possible support to the various state government, pharma companies to fight this war against the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

He added: “We are working round the clock to deliver essentials in a time-bound manner and are firmly committed and honoured to be a part of the Government’s ‘Lifeline Udan’ initiative. Our pilots flew our Boeing 757 – 200 across Indian and International cities (Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Dhaka) transporting mission-critical supply.”

He further added that earlier this month, the company reduced its Domestic Retail Tariff Prices by 25 per cent for all domestic shipments within India to provide a speedy and hassle-free experience.

“Our focus on safety remains uncompromising, adhering to this we are following social distancing guidelines, practising all hygiene protocols and also introduced contactless Deliveries to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” he mentioned.

In addition to this, Blue Dart said that it is providing support with daily shipments across India for requisitioned items by state governments, municipalities, hospitals, and research centres during the lockdown period. Some of these include special food for paralytic children; medicines for senior citizens residing in another town sent by their families; masks for cancer affected children as well as healthcare staff; temperature-controlled medicines that need to be maintained at a specific temperature to preserve their efficacy among others.