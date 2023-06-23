Boeing has announced a significant investment of $100 million in infrastructure and pilot training programs in India, the White House said in a statement. The move is a response to Air India’s recent firm orders for over 200 jets from Boeing, which includes a variety of aircraft such as the 787 Dreamliners, 777Xs, and 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

The development also comes with a flurry of deals signed by U.S. and Indian companies on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

The statement highlights the strategic importance of Air India’s agreement with Boeing, emphasizing its contribution to the modernization of India’s civil aviation sector, which is one of the fastest-growing in the world. Initially announced in February 2023, the purchase agreement is expected to support more than one million American jobs across 44 states. It also aligns with Air India’s fleet expansion plans under the ownership of the Tata Group.

Boeing’s investment in India aims to address the country’s growing demand for pilots, projected to reach 31,000 over the next two decades. By strengthening infrastructure and implementing pilot training programs, Boeing aims to support India’s aviation industry and its long-term need for skilled pilots.

Furthermore, the statement highlights Boeing’s previous initiatives in India, including completing a C-17 aftermarket support facility and a new parts logistics centre. These facilities position India as a regional maintenance hub and contribute to the country’s overall aviation capabilities.

While the White House statement primarily focuses on Boeing’s investment and its significance for India’s aviation sector, it acknowledges the broader context of recent deals signed between U.S. and Indian companies. The mention of Air India’s purchase agreements for aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus, as well as Akasa Air’s additional order of Boeing 737-8 jets at the Paris Air Show, provides background information on the aviation industry’s ongoing growth and development in India.