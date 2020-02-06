Budget gives ₹6,846 crore to South Central Railway in 2020-21

Flight jargon
South Central Railway (SCR) has been allocated ₹6,846 crore for the year 2020-21 in the Budget including grants of ₹2,856 crore for new lines.
In addition, doubling, third line and bypass works have been provided ₹3,836 crore, while ₹152 crore has been earmarked for traffic facilities.
Of this, grants for projects in Telangana stand at about ₹1,850 crore, 30 per cent higher than in the previous financial year, according to a release.
New doubling works were sanctioned for Dharmavaram–Pakala–Katpadi for a distance of 290 km at an estimated cost of ₹2,900 crore, Guntur–Bibinagar of 248 km at ₹2,480 crore, and Akola–Dhone via Purna, Mudkhed, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar (excluding Purna-Mudkhed and Bolarum–Mahabubnagar already in progress) of 626 km.
About ₹40 crore was allotted for MMTS Phase II and work on the Moula Ali-Ghatkesar and Malkajgiri-Bolarum-Medchal sections is nearing completion.
About ₹10 lakh has been allotted for Ghatkesar–Yadadri (33 km) extension of MMTS phase-II at a revised estimate of ₹412 crore, with the State government agreeing to fund two-thirds of the cost. The proposed Cherlapally terminal received ₹5 crore.
Ongoing projects
Among the ongoing projects, the fund allocation is: ₹54 crore for Akkannapet–Medak new line project nearing completion, ₹75 crore for Mudkhed–Parbhani doubling project, ₹235 crore for Manoharabad–Kothapalli new line, with first phase of Manoharabad–Gajwel (32 km) nearing completion, ₹240 crore for Munirabad–Mahabubnagar new line project with Jaklair–Makthal (11.06 km) and Krishna-Maganur (18.34 km) in progress.
About ₹520 crore for Bhadrachalam–Sattupalli new line project, ₹483 crore for Kazipet–Balharshah third line project with Raghavapuram-Potkapalli, Bisugir Sharif-Uppal and Wirur-Manikgarh (66 km) nearing completion. Nadikudi–Srikalahasti new line project got ₹1,198 crore, ₹294 crore for Guntur–Guntakal doubling project of 401 km with 49 km getting ready.
For Vijayawada–Gudivada/Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram/Narsapur–Nidadavolu doubling ₹1,158 crore and electrification with Moturu-Bhimavaram (56 km) commissioned, ₹551 crore for Kotipalli–Narsapur new line, ₹185 crore for Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar with 29 km of Shadnagar-Gollapalli nearing completion, and ₹135 crore for Gooty–Dharmavaram doubling.
Kazipet–Vijayawada third line project of 219 km has been given ₹404 crore with Vijayawada-Kondapalli (17.5 km) nearing completion, ₹664 crore for Vijayawada–Gudur third line, ₹222 crore by-pass lines at Vijayawada (19.5 km), Kazipet (10.65 km), Renigunta (9.6 km), Wadi (7.6 km) and Gooty (3.8 km). For safety works like level crossings and bridges, ₹542 crore is granted while ₹900 crore is for track renewals. Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) gets ₹100 crore to be used between Manmad–Nanded–Secunderabad–Dhone– Guntakal and Bidar-Parli– Parbhani sections.
